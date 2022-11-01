15-year-old airlifted to SLO County hospital after Halloween shooting, sheriff says

A 15-year-old boy was airlifted from Shandon to a hospital after being shot in the stomach on Halloweeen night, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies found the teenager in the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon with a gunshot wound to the stomach at around 10 p.m. Monday night when they responded to a report of shots fired. The boy was alert and talking.

Deputies performed first aid then had the teen airlifted to a local hospital. The teen is in stable condition.

The shooting was an isolated incident, the release said, and detectives are investigating whether it was gang related.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone in the Shandon area who may have more information about the shooting to call 805-781-4500.

The incident in under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.