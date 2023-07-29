15-year-old allegedly shoots another teen in the face in Johnson County Friday night

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the face by another teen in Lenexa Friday night, police say.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to the Lenexa Police Department by a parent after the shooting. He was booked in the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Lenexa Master Police Officer Danny Chavez.

Around 10 p.m., the victim was riding in the passenger seat of a car being driven by another 16-year-old girl. The 15-year-old, who has not been named by police, rode in the back seat and was armed with a handgun, Chavez said.

While in the area of 91st Street and Pflumm Road, the 15-year-old allegedly fired the handgun and struck the victim in the face.

The driver continued for a short time before pulling over. The suspect got out and fled the scene, according to Chavez.

While on the phone with dispatchers, the victim said she was in a vehicle that was driving away from the scene of the shooting. Police found the vehicle near 95th Street and Interstate 35.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chavez said the case will be forwarded to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.