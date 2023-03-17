15-year-old among 4 arrested on gang charges after early morning APD raid

A 15-year-old boy was among four suspected gang members arrested during an early morning raid Thursday in Atlanta.

Caden Weeks, 17, D’Angelo White,19, Demarco Williams, 20, and an unidentified 15-year-old boy were arrested after members of Atlanta’s gang and SWAT units executed search warrants at an apartment complex on Hilliard St SE.

Investigators seized drugs, guns and cash from the property. Jail records show that they’re charged with multiple felonies, including possession of a machine gun and participating in criminal street gang activity.

“These are repeat offenders and these are violent individuals that continuously do criminal street gang activity,” said Capt. Ralph Woolfolk. “We’re happy to have these individuals in custody, and we are really just hoping the system does its job and make sure they remain in jail.”

Woolfolk told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that leaders of gangs are targeting young teens because they can be controlled and they are often released to their parents after an arrest.

“Adult gang members refer to these kids as ‘crash dummies,’” he said. “They’re putting them up to some of the most heinous crimes in the city...We know social media indications suggest that these individuals will do violence, they will do harm and, in some cases that we are looking at now. they will kill.”

Investigators identified the three adult suspects as members of the Goodfellas gang and the 15-year-old as a member of the 3200 Street gang. Police say both are hybrid gangs that are affiliated with the national Crips.

