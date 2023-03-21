15-year-old Arlington Lamar High School shooting suspect detained after court hearing

The Arlington Lamar High School student accused of opening fire with a shotgun — killing one classmate and injuring another — was ordered to be detained after his first court appearance Tuesday.

The 15-year-old suspect, who faces a charge of capital murder, appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon with his family present in Tarrant County juvenile court, KDFW-TV and KTVT reported.

A 16-year-old male student, identified by family in a GoFundMe account as Jashawn Poirier, died at a hospital Monday after he was shot in the neck, according to information provided by Arlington police to the judge and attorneys in the case.

A female student suffered a graze injury to her cheek and was treated at a hospital.

Police have said surveillance video captured the shooting, which occurred about 6:55 a.m. Monday outside the school at 1400 W. Lamar Blvd., about 40 minutes before classes were scheduled to begin.

Police said they believe the suspect was targeting at least one of the victims, who were sitting close to the school steps, but the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The shooter fired two rounds and then ran, police said. The suspect was arrested when officers arrived a few minutes later. According to information presented in court, the suspect dropped his bag, which contained a weapon that matched the description of the gun used in the shooting, KTVT reported. The suspect’s clothes also matched the description from witnesses, and shotgun shells found at the scene matched shells found at his home, a prosecutor said, citing a police report.

The suspect’s name is not being released because of his age. He was ordered detained until the next hearing, scheduled to take place in 10 days.

“We ask that everyone hold off on judging this young man until we have an opportunity to share his story and what we have learned and will learn about him,” the suspect’s attorney, Lisa Herrick, told KDFW.

Lamar High students who were already on campus Monday morning were rushed into classrooms and the building was locked down while police searched it. Several hours later, students were bused to Arlington ISD’s Athletics Center, where their parents picked them up.

Classes were canceled Tuesday, and counselors will be on campus when students return Wednesday.

Two Arlington churches announced they would hold prayer vigils for the community Tuesday night. The first is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. near the memorial garden of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2100 N. Davis Drive. The second prayer service is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the sanctuary at New World United Methodist Church, 2201 N. Davis Drive.