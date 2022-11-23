15-year-old arrested in armed theft of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge

Christian Martinez
French bull dogs Violet, age 3, left, and Moxie, age 6 1/2 months. pose for photos at the Museum of the Dog, in New York, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Labrador retrievers aren't letting go of their hold on U.S. dog lovers, while French bulldogs finished fourth in the top ranks of doggy popularity, according to new American Kennel Club data. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Two people were walking their dogs in Boyle Heights early Nov. 12 when someone pointed a pistol at them, took the two dogs and fled in a vehicle, according to the LAPD. Above, unrelated photo of two French bulldogs at the Museum of the Dog in New York. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of an armed robbery in Boyle Heights during which two French bulldogs were stolen, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.

The robbery occurred around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 12 as two people were walking their dogs along the 6th Street Bridge.

They were approached by a male suspect who pointed a pistol at the victims, took the two dogs and fled in a vehicle, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was arrested Nov. 16, but the bulldogs have not been found, according to the LAPD.

The 15-year-old was charged with two counts of armed robbery Friday in juvenile court by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, police said.

French bulldogs, which can fetch a high price on the black market, have been targeted in a string of L.A.-area robberies in recent years. In the most high-profile case, two of Lady Gaga's bulldogs were taken in February 2021 after men jumped out of a car in Hollywood and shot her dog walker in the chest.

