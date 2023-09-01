15-year-old charged after pulling gun on driver, stealing car with another teen, Ga. deputies say

Deputies arrested a 15-year-old for carjacking in Bibb County on Tuesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Hawthorne Road just before 1 a.m.

The carjacking victim told deputies he was outside near his car when he was approached by two teen boys.

One of the boys pulled a gun on him and demanded his car. The boys stole the car and drove away.

The victim was not injured.

On Tuesday afternoon just before 1 p.m., investigators discovered three teen boys wearing ski masks with the car in the 1400 block of Twin Pines Drive.

When investigators attempted to encounter the boys, the boys ran. One of the boys was caught with the keys to the car in his possession.

He was identified as a 15-year-old from Macon.

He was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters for further investigation.

He was then taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center where he was charged with motor vehicle hijacking and obstruction of officers.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

