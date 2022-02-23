15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in fatal Brockton shooting of 22-year-old

Cody Shepard, The Enterprise
·1 min read

BROCKTON — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Brockton earlier this month.

The Plymouth County district attorney's office said Wednesday morning that Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office and Brockton police arrested a 15-year-old overnight in connection with the Feb. 10 shooting of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, 22.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. that night in the driveway outside 102 Ash St.

More: Man fatally shot on Ash Street in Brockton, the city's 2nd homicide in less than a week

Brockton police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting at 102 Ash St. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Brockton police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting at 102 Ash St. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

The 15-year-old, who hasn't been identified, has been charged with murder and will be arraigned as an adult in Brockton District Court on Wednesday. His identity will be released at that time.

Few details have been released about the shooting or a motive in the crime.

The night of the shooting, investigators at the scene appeared to be focused on a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home.

At the time, the fatal shooting was the city's second homicide within five days and the second of the year.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 15-year-old charged with murder in Ash Street shooting in Brockton

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FDNY EMT charged in hit-and-run that killed Brooklyn teacher last May

    An emergency medical technician with the Fire Department of New York was charged Tuesday with criminally negligent homicide in the fatal hit-and-run of a Brooklyn teacher last May, officials said.

  • Anna Karen death: On the Buses and EastEnders star dies in house fire, aged 85

    Anna Karen, star ofOn the Buses and EastEnders, has died aged 85 in a house fire in east London. Firefighters were called to the scene on Windsor Road, Ilford shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday night (22 February).

  • Darktrace shares surge after snapping up Dutch rival Cybersprint for $54m

    Darktrace will gain an additional European R&D centre based in The Hague as part of the deal.

  • Suspect found guilty in Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan's 2017 murder

    The man accused of shooting Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan to death four-and-a-half years ago has been found guilty of murder.

  • Pentagon approves requests for National Guard as trucker convoy eyes D.C.

    The trucker convoy is expected to arrive in the D.C. area as soon as Wednesday.

  • Signadot promises developers faster feedback loops

    Signadot, a startup that aims to simplify the development process for microservice-based applications by making it easier for developers to test their code, today announced that it has raised a $4 million seed funding round. The round was led by Redpoint Ventured, with participation from Y Combinator (the company was part of the Winter 2020 batch) as well as a group of angel investors that includes former Heroku CEO Adam Gross, former Github CTO Jason Warner, Gitlab's Sébastien Pahl, and LaunchDarkly co-founder and CEO Jon Kodumal. At its core, Signadot is a Kubernetes-based platform that provides developers with a production-like environment to test their code before it hits the staging environment.

  • Bloomreach, now valued at $2.2B, continues to plant seeds of customer personalization

    As more consumers find ease buying online and using digital channels to find what they need and discover new products, Bloomreach is helping online retailers provide that commerce experience. Bloomreach powers hundreds of billions of dollars in gross merchandise value by giving businesses those kinds of tools to personalize customer journeys. “Personalization is a 20-year-old technology, but so much on the web is still generic — that has to change,” co-founder and CEO Raj De Datta told TechCrunch.

  • LeadGenius co-founder gets back to user-centric design roots with Marvin

    Prayag Narula and his brother, Chirag Narula, aim to do for product and market research calls what Gong and Chorus.ai did for sales calls. It stems, in part, from Prayag Narula’s background. Not coming from a sales and marketing background, he decided to hire a friend to join LeadGenius, who eventually transitioned to CEO at the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Suspect found guilty in 2017 murder of Indiana police officer

    In front of a packed courtroom with at least 20 Southport police officers, a judge found Jason Brown guilty of murder for fatally shooting 38-year-old Southport Lt. Aaron Allan.

  • Aporia raises $25M Series A for its ML observability platform

    Aporia, a Tel Aviv-based startup that helps businesses monitor and explain their AI-based services, today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series A funding round led by Tiger Global. New investor Samsung Next, as well as previous investors TLV Partners and Vertex Ventures also participated in this round, which brings the company's total amount raised to $30 million. When the service launched last year, its focus was squarely on being an observability platform.

  • Opinion: Plea bargains fail to protect sexual assault victims

    Victims of sex crimes shouldn’t feel pressured to accept pleas that result in a massive sentence reductions for offenders and that dismiss numerous felony charges.

  • Nigeria MPs want promptly named cabinets to avoid policy delays

    President Muhammadu Buhari took five months after he was re-elected to a second term in 2019 to submit cabinet names to parliament for confirmation, a delay that unnerved investors. During his first term in 2015, Buhari took six months to swear in a cabinet, a delay critics say contributed to a slow response to low oil prices that pushed Nigeria into recession in 2016. Buhari's ruling party, All Progressives Congress, came to power in 2015 on a pledge to fight corruption and insecurity and boost the economy, defeating an incumbent president for the first time since the end of military rule more than two decades ago.

  • Teen stuns chess world champion

    An Indian teen who goes by Pragg is being praised for his victory over world chess champion Magnus Carlsen. The game was played online as part of a tournament involving just 16 players. Carlsen, who has been world champion since 2013, blamed his recent poor play on a bout of COVID-19.

  • Mortgage Businesses Seen Laying Off Thousands as Volume Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. home mortgage lenders have spent much of the last two years hiring. Now they might have to spend the coming months laying workers off. Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBiden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestThe number of people wo

  • Tennessee woman accused of trading items for sexual encounters with 9 high school students

    Melissa A. Blair, of Englewood, Tennessee, is accused of having sexual encounters with nine high school boys for more than a year, authorities say.

  • Colorado plastic surgeon, nurse anesthetist charged with manslaughter in botched breast surgery

    A plastic surgeon and a nurse anesthetist in Colorado are now facing criminal charges in connection to a disastrous breast augmentation surgery that led to a young woman’s death in October 2020. Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, underwent the procedure at Dr. Geoffrey Kim’s Colorado Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Greenwood Village on Aug. 1, 2019. After receiving anesthesia, she reportedly experienced two cardiac arrests and ended up with brain damage.

  • Disabled woman found in tow yard after mom left her in car for 9 days, WA cops say

    The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in a serious medical condition, police said.

  • Police: Remains found in Maryland backyard identified as Delaware woman missing since 2020

    The woman, identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Leyanna of Felton, has been missing since October 2020, police said.

  • Jordan Morgan, daughter of ex-Kentucky lawmaker, killed in shooting

    Former state Rep. Wesley Morgan owns the home in Richmond and said his daughter Jordan Morgan was killed during an invasion Tuesday.

  • Suspects in red car robbed a group then kidnapped, sexually assaulted NC teen, police say

    Sheriff’s deputies in Davidson County found the 17-year-old girl and returned her to Charlotte, police say.