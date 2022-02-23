15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in fatal Brockton shooting of 22-year-old

BROCKTON — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Brockton earlier this month.

The Plymouth County district attorney's office said Wednesday morning that Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office and Brockton police arrested a 15-year-old overnight in connection with the Feb. 10 shooting of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, 22.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. that night in the driveway outside 102 Ash St.

The 15-year-old, who hasn't been identified, has been charged with murder and will be arraigned as an adult in Brockton District Court on Wednesday. His identity will be released at that time.

Few details have been released about the shooting or a motive in the crime.

The night of the shooting, investigators at the scene appeared to be focused on a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home.

At the time, the fatal shooting was the city's second homicide within five days and the second of the year.

