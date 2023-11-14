A 15-year-old has been arrested in Columbus killing of boy celebrating 16th birthday

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the August shooting death of another teen in Columbus, according to authorities.

Police said Akiraon Reed, 15, was arrested in connection to the death of Dayton Willis, 16, who died on Aug. 31 in the 2300 block of Double Churches Road.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer that Willis had turned 16 the day prior to his death.

Bryan said Willis was found in a car and a .38 revolver was found in his lap.

Reed is being charged with murder possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18, according to police.

Reed is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.