15-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Orlando drive-by shooting

A 15-year-old was arrested on Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl and and 19-year-old man, the Orlando Police Department said.

The boy was arrested for first degree homicide, OPD said. The Orlando Sentinel is not identifying the suspect because he is a minor.

Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to Poppy Avenue, in west Orlando’s Carver Shores neighborhood, after a report of a shooting, arriving to find the girl identified as Alahliyah Hashim and her mother wounded, OPD said. The 6-year-old later died at the hospital while the mother sustained life-threatening injuries. A third gunshot victim, the 19-year-old man identified as Isaiyah Wright arrived at Health Central in Ocoee and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call OPD directly or leave an anonymous tip to with Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide can result in a reward up to $5,000.