15-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting of store clerk in Mesquite

A 15-year-old boy was in custody Thursday and accused in the shooting death of a store clerk in Mesquite, authorities said.

The juvenile faces a charge of capital murder in the fatal shooting which occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The teen was taken into custody overnight, Mesquite police said.

The fatal shooting was reported just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Big Dollar Mart in the 1800 block of N. Galloway Ave. in Mesquite, according to Mesquite police and news reports.

When they arrived, Mesquite police located a man with multiple gunshots wounds lying on the ground. He was taken to local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Mesquite police said the investigation led to the 15-year-old. Authorities did not release the name of the suspect because he is a juvenile.

Mesquite police did not provide any other details on the shooting or the arrest. Dallas police assisted in the arrest.