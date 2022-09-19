15-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Oxnard teenager

The Oxnard Police Department arrested a 15-year-old boy Sunday night suspected of shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy standing at a bus stop last week.

The shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South C Street.

The victim, identified as Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez, 14, of Oxnard, was standing at a bus stop waiting to get picked up by family when he was shot multiple times, authorities said. Paramedics transported Jimenez to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Oxnard police Investigators said the shooting was gang-related and spent the next several days searching for a suspect. Detectives eventually identified the shooter as a 15-year-old Oxnard male.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday night, homicide investigators found the suspect in the 800 block of Elm Court. Police detained the suspect and booked him into Ventura County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile, a fundraising site for the victim was launched by family members to raise funds for funeral expenses. The site has raised over $7,000 as of Monday morning.

Jimenez was a student at Hueneme High School and last week, school leaders offered social and emotional support to students and staff who knew him.

The investigation into the homicide remains ongoing by Oxnard police. Anyone who has information for authorities can contact Detective Kaya Boysan at 805-385-7645. The city is offering a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who commit homicides in the city.

Detectives continue to seek photos and video of all or part of the shooting. Anyone who may have photos or video can submit it directly to investigators via the following link: https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/1300southcstreet. Those who submit evidence can remain anonymous by withholding contact information during the submission.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy