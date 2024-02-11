15-year-old arrested in connection with robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Hyde Park

A 15-year-old male was arrested in connection with a robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Hyde Park.

On February 7 police responded to 21 Woodglen Rd in the area of the Fairmount Housing Development in Hyde Park for a pizza delivery driver who was robbed.

While conducting their investigation, an individual matching the description of one of the suspects walked in front of an unmarked police car, police say.

Detectives attempted to stop the individual who then fled on foot away from the police. A short time later a 15-year-old from Hyde Park was arrested and charged with delinquency to wit: armed robbery.

Police later obtained a search warren for his home and recovered evidence of the crime.

The second suspect remains at large and police continue investigating the facts around this incident.

“The safety and security of the community remain paramount, and collaborative efforts between authorities and the public are pivotal in achieving this goal,” Boston police said in a release. “By remaining vigilant and cooperative, residents can play a crucial role in assisting detectives in their investigation and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

The 15-year-old male will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact District E-18 Detectives at (617) 343-5607.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

