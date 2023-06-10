15-year-old arrested in homicide of veteran Angela Sutton Washington, Orlando police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with the killing of Angela Sutton Washington, a U.S. military veteran who was fatally shot in February at an Orlando convenience store, according to authorities.

The Orlando Police Department said the boy has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm. The Orlando Sentinel is not naming the boy because of his age.

Since the Feb. 7 shooting, the Orlando Police Department has been outspoken about its efforts to catch the perpetrator. In March, the department announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

The announcement of the reward also came with released video footage outside the convenience store, 5100 North Lane, showing seven to nine men hanging out outside the entrance about a half hour before the shooting happened.

As Sutton Washington walked through the group, she was struck by a bullet. Orlando Police Homicide Unit detective Barb Sharp previously said it was believed that Sutton Washington was not the intended target.

When officers arrived at the scene, following multiple phone calls reporting the shooting, Sutton Washington was lying on the ground, badly injured. The boy then fled the scene in a dark colored Mazda3, police said.

“This was a senseless murder of a valued member of our community,” detective Sharp previously said. “Angela was a military veteran, Desert Storm. She’s a beloved daughter, mother and grandmother. She was simply stopping at the convenience store on the way home to pick something up and was shot and killed.”

