15-year-old arrested for killing a man on Thursday

A teen has been arrested in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Ahmadziondre Bailey.

On February 23, Bailey was shot several times and found unresponsive in the street in the 3600 block of Michigan Boulevard. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health and pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:39 p.m.

Shreveport Police Department said that detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were called to the scene and a homicide investigation was initiated.

Through the investigation detectives were able to determine that the suspect was a 15-year-old male.

On March 1, the teen was arrested and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center for one count of 2nd degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: 15-year-old arrested in connection with Michigan Boulevard shooting