15-year-old arrested months after Tucson party turned deadly

A 15-year-old was arrested by Tucson police on Wednesday in connection to an early February shooting that killed 19-year-old Eduardo Salazar and injured three more teens.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, police were called to the area of East Valencia Road and South Alvernon Way for reports of a loud party underway.

At 3:15 a.m., officers alongside Tucson fire crews were called back to the same address after more 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting. When officers arrived, they found four people, Salazar and three 16-year-olds, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Salazar was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three teens were taken to hospitals, with one in critical condition. As of Thursday, police did not have an update on the three teens' conditions.

As detectives continued their investigation, they were later able to identify 15-year-old Fabian Velarde as the suspect.

According to a police statement on Thursday, officers located Velarde on May 3 in Tucson's Southside, where they collected additional evidence and completed interviews.

Velarde was ultimately booked into jail and is being charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, prohibited possessor and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No other information was released.

