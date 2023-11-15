15-year-old arrested on murder charge in August shooting of teen in West Boca

A 15-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with an August shooting in West Boca that killed another teenager, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man to death on Aug. 7 in the 6800 block of Bianchini Circle after an argument, the Sheriff’s Office previously said. The two were acquaintances.

Deputies found the 18-year-old dead at the scene of the shooting, which was in the Boca Del Mar community near a country club.

Teri Barbera, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the teen boy had been arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

He is facing the first-degree murder charge in addition to a count of a minor in possession of a firearm.

The minor’s name was not released, and the victim’s name is being withheld under Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows crime victims to shield their identifying information from the public.

Barbera previously told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the minor boy lived at the home where the shooting happened. The victim did not live there.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details about the circumstances of the shooting or its investigation.