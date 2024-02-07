15-year-old arrested for prank calling Fairfield school, reporting armed person

(KRON) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after he prank-called a Fairfield school to say someone was on campus with a gun, the Fairfield Police Department said. The “swatting” incident caused three schools to go on lockdown.

The call happened on Feb. 2. The suspect called police to say someone at Vanden High School had a gun. Vanden and two other nearby high schools were placed under a precautionary lockdown, according to police.

FPD identified the call as “swatting,” which is when a prank call attempts to get emergency services to flock to a certain place. A police investigation led to the suspect, who is a Vanden student.

“The prank call made by the student (who will not be named due to his age) not only forced the lockdown of multiple schools in the area, but it also resulted in anxiety and concern for parents, students, staff, and the community at large,” FPD said.

The boy was arrested at his home on Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Solano County Juvenile Hall.

