15-year-old arrested after robbery in Riverfront Park

Apr. 10—Spokane police have arrested a 15-year-old after a man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint last week near the Riverfront Park skate park.

According to a search warrant document, the man was approached by three people at about 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday at the skate park, located on the north side of Riverfront park at 809 N. Washington St. The three people asked him about his belt and his watch.

One of the three people, who appeared to be 14 years old, produced a handgun and pointed it at him, demanding the belt and calling him a racial slur. Another juvenile struck him with a folding knife that was 4-5 inches long, the man later told authorities.

The man attempted to run from the three, but they caught him. About 10 other juveniles ran over from the skate park and started to kick the man, court documents said.

The group took the man's belt, watch and vape pen, he said. The man was transported to Sacred Heart via ambulance.

The man told police that he suffered a fractured shoulder, bruised ribs and bruising around his ear.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested the next day on suspicion of robbery after Riverfront Park Security spotted someone at the skate park who fit his description. The Spokesman-Review does not identify the names of juvenile arrestees.