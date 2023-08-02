15-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen at church in east Augusta

A 15-year-old boy is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting in Augusta Tuesday night.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Good Hope Baptist Church on East Cedar Street for a shooting at 9:22 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they found Juanya Holliman, 15, of Augusta, who was shot at least once in the upper body, according to the release. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:49 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the coroner's office.

Tyrone Dorsey, 15, of Augusta, was arrested at 2 a.m. Wednesday and is charged with Holliman's murder, according to an arrest report. He will be tried as an adult.

