15-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 17-year-old, wounding 13-month-old in Cincinnati

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a February shooting that killed a 17-year-old and wounded a 13-month-old.

On February 18, Cincinnati Police were dispatched to Clearbrook Drive at around 4:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, a spokesperson for the department stated, according to WCPO.

When officers arrived, they found two juveniles shot, Cincinnati Police Lieutenant Johnathan Cunningham informed.

The 17-year-old was in critical condition and was subsequently transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by medics for further intensive treatment, Cunningham said. The 13-month-old suffered less serious injuries and was taken by a private citizen to the same hospital.

On March 3, the 17-year-old died from his injuries.

Travion Spraggs was identified as the dead child.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for shooting the teenager and the baby.

The 15-year-old boy’s identity was not released because he would be classified as a juvenile offender, WCPO stated. If he is tried as an adult, the identity will be released.







