15-year-old arrested in shooting at Mariner High School parking lot

A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday after a shooting at Mariner High School, which prompted a brief lockdown of all after-school activities on Monday afternoon, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:10 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Mariner High School.

The suspect reportedly fired multiple shots into a passenger vehicle and then fled the scene on foot.

Two juvenile victims fled in a vehicle, which was located by deputies a short time later. Both victims were uninjured and were reportedly uncooperative.

The victims’ vehicle had a bullet hole and was seized, pending a search warrant.

A K-9 team also responded to the scene but was unable to locate the suspect.

As patrol deputies continued to investigate the shooting, they positively identified the 15-year-old suspect and developed probable cause for his arrest.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Violent Offender Task Force located the suspect in the 2300 block of 119th Street Southwest and took him into custody.

He was transported to the Denney Juvenile Justice Center, where he was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm, disturbing school activity and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

On Wednesday, the suspect had his initial court appearance, where his bail was set at $250 cash or $2,500 bondable. He has since posted bond and was released.

“I am very proud of the quick response and thorough investigative work done by our deputies,” said Sheriff Adam Fortney. “Public safety remains our top priority, and the youngest members of our community deserve to always be safe at school. I am discouraged to learn the suspect was released in less than 24 hours without an ankle monitor or any additional layer of accountability and protection for our community.”