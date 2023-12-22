Update: Missing 15-year-old Austin student has been found safe, according to her mother

UPDATE: Kate Mathews was found safe on Thursday, according to her mother, Maxine Barney.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to show the correct grade level of Kate Mathews.

The parents of a 15-year-old girl are appealing for the public's help after she seemingly ran away from an Austin school last week.

Kate Mathews, a 10th grader at Anderson High School, never made it to first period after being dropped off at school on Dec. 14. Her mom, Maxine Barney, said Mathews ran away from school and has been missing since then.

There were few warning signs that Mathews would run away. Barney said her daughter was an exemplary student, receiving awards in middle school for her perfect attendance and honor roll.

She said trouble began to brew when Mathews isolated from her friends three weeks ago and revealed to her parents that she had a new boyfriend, a ninth grader at Anderson High School. Barney believes Mathews ran away with her boyfriend, who has also been reported missing by his mother.

Kate Mathews

"This is not her M.O. This is not typical for her at all; she has never threatened to run away," Barney said.

Mathews was last seen in surveillance footage captured around 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at the H-E-B supermarket on 16900 FM 620, in Round Rock. In the footage, Barney said, Mathews was wearing a large, red hoodie with blue writing on it. She said Mathews has changed clothes from what she wore on Dec. 14, indicating someone has aided her since she ran away from school.

Barney expressed frustration with the Austin school district's handling of the case. The district has been investigating Mathews' disappearance because she ran away from school.

Kate Mathews, 15, an Anderson High School student, has been missing for a week, after her parents dropped her off at school on Dec. 14.

The Austin Police Department said in an email that Mathews' disappearance is not currently being investigated as a missing persons case and is "being investigated by the appropriate unit."

The Austin school district declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The family asks that anyone with information is asked to call private investigator Bucky Shackelford at 325-518-8320, or the Austin Police Department at 512-974-2000.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin teen missing for the last week has been found safe, mother says