15-year-old autistic boy beaten, called n-word in hate-filled anti-black assault in Manhattan train station

A 15-year-old autistic boy was pulled off an A train and beaten by a group of teens who yelled the n-word at him in a hate-filled attack in an Upper Manhattan subway station, a harrowing video shows.

The boy, sporting glasses and a blue hooded sweatshirt, was pulled off a northbound A train at the 181st St. station near Fort Washington Ave. in Washington Heights around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Video taken of the attack shows one teen handing the victim off to a teenage girl who grabs him by his sweatshirt and forces him to walk down the crowded platform.

“Walk!” the girl screams as her frightened victim tries to get back on the train. Commuters stare as she force-marches the boy down the platform.

After being shoved down the platform, the teen tries to break free, but the girl grabs his sweatshirt tighter.

“You runnin!” she screams. “Why you runnin!”

As a crowd gathers, several onlookers start screaming “N----- alert!” as the victim, who is Black, tries to break free one more time and jumps back on the train.

“Get off!” the teenage girl screams before slapping him in the face.

“Why do you want me to get off?” the teen asks meekly, taking a punch from another teen as he is pulled back to the platform.

When the teen tries to break free again, the teenage girl and two others assail him with haymakers and punches before the video ends.

After the assault, the victim gets on the A train to the Dyckman St. station, where police were told what happened.

The teen suffered bruises to his face and body and his glasses were broken, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The teen’s mother told WABC News that her child is autistic. She finds the video of her boy being beaten hard to watch.

“Nobody wants to see their kid being assaulted,” said the mom, who didn’t wish to be identified.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attack since racial slurs were thrown around during the attack. All of the assailants appear to be Hispanic, police sources said.

Outraged by the video, Manhattan community activist Rosemary Severino plans to hold an anti-bullying rally outside the 181st St. station Tuesday.

“I’m not sure why things have gotten to this level,” Severino wrote on Instagram. “I hope we can all dig deeper on what’s happening with our youth! Saying racial slurs and bullying is never acceptable.”

Severino said she wants to find the family of the brutalized boy to get his side of the story.

“Is he ok?” Severino asked. “Did they randomly pick on him or was it a suspected relation from a previous similar incident in November 2022 where a young Mexican was attacked?”

Cops were looking for the three assailants. No arrests have been made.