15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl arrested after Hyundai stolen on Halloween

Two children were arrested after a man’s car was stolen on Halloween morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said a man was at an apartment complex on Beverly Hill Road that morning. When he walked out, he realized his 2015 Hyundai Elantra had been stolen, police said.

Later that day, around 2:30 p.m., officers said they saw a Hyundai Elantra with a broken rear window driving around the area of Shannon Avenue and Boxwood Drive.

When police ran the license plate, they said that they found the tags matched those of the stolen car from earlier in the day.

The car ran into the grass near Davis Street and a 15-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl both ran from the stolen car, Memphis Police said.

Both were arrested after a quick foot chase, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest on foot.

The 12-year-old girl was charged with joyriding, truancy and evading arrest on foot.

