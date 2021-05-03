15-Year-Old Boy, 52-Year-Old Woman Fall Victims in Separate Anti-Asian Incidents in NYC

Carl Samson
2 min read

A teen boy and a middle-aged woman were reportedly targeted in separate anti-Asian incidents in New York City over the weekend.

The cases, which both occurred on Saturday, are now under investigation by the New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force, according to the New York Post.

The first incident took place at 62-01 99th Street in Flushing and involved a 15-year-old male victim sitting in the area.

Around 3 p.m., a group of five teenagers allegedly approached the victim. Police said one of them asked, "What the f*** you looking at, Ching Chong?"

The victim got up and asked the group to leave, but they allegedly started punching him in the head instead.

The victim reportedly sustained injuries and was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital. Three of his assailants -- aged 18, 15 and 14 -- were arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment.




The second incident took place at Myrtle Avenue and Broadway subway station in Bedford–Stuyvesant around 3:25 p.m.

The victim, a 52-year-old Chinese woman, was pushed by a female stranger into the tracks twice, police said.

The attacker allegedly made statements during the incident, but the victim -- who speaks limited English -- was unsure what they were.

A bystander prevented the victim from falling into the tracks, according to police.




Both attacks occurred as hundreds of New Yorkers gathered in a "Rise Against Hate" rally and march in Flushing. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Rep. Grace Meng, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Mayor Bill de Blasio were present in the event.

"We as an Asian American community can not only come out with the racism is aimed at us. We have to come out when any other community is hurt," Meng said at the event, according to NBC New York.

The rally culminated in a chant of "Stop Asian Hate." The march followed from Flushing Town Hall to a bakery where another 52-year-old Asian American woman was attacked in February.

Feature Image via EmperorOfNYC (CC BY-SA 4.0)

