15-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl shot after gunfire rips through home, Memphis police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A teen and a child were both critically injured after being shot in Memphis.

The shooting happened the night before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23.

Memphis Police officers responded to the 4000 block of Westmont Street at 11:46 p.m., where a house was shot numerous times.

MPD said a 15-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl were both shot.

Both were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

