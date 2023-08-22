Tulare County detectives are still piecing together the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old Tulare man but are one step closer to solving the case following the arrest of at least one suspect.

Here's what is known about the case so far.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to Linnell Camp, in the 400 block of Outer Drive in Farmersville, for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Blake Pecego in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. Pecego was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and said they identified a 15-year-old boy as one of two suspects.

On Monday, the boy was found and arrested.

Detectives later served a search warrant at the boy’s home, where "they found more evidence linking him to the murder," said Ashley Ritchie, spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.

The boy was booked at the Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of homicide. A description of the second suspect has not been released. It's also unclear whether Pecego knew his killers.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 802-9563 or (800) 808-0488. Anonymous information can be reported via Tipnow email tcso@tipnow.net, text or voicemail at 725-4194, or download the Tipnow app for Android or Apple phones.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with Linnell Camp homicide