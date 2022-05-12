15-year-old boy arrested over 2021 homicide in Lake City

Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of a 15-year-old they say is responsible for the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Cedar Park back in October 2021.

Action News Jax has decided not to identify the name of the suspect due to their age.

The 17-year-old boy died after being shot in the head at the Cedar Park Apartment complex Tuesday night, according to the Lake City Police Department.

LCPD identified the victim as Cameron Devores Minter of Lake City.

Police say they responded to the reported shooting just before 10 p.m. on October 21 2021 finding Minter in the grass with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A second victim was struck by a bullet that was fired through an apartment window. They were treated at the hospital and released, according to LCPD.

