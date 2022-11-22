15-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing woman in Polk County

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he shot a woman to death in Polk County last week.

The GBI said they arrested Ashjuan Stocks, 15, on Nov. 19. Stocks is accused of killing 38-year-old Cieria Lashae Colvin.

The Rockmart Police Department and GBI were called to the scene on Forrest Court in Rockmart where Colvin was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The GBI said Stocks is facing the following charges: felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of pistol by person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000 feet of housing authority.

The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if Stocks and Colvin knew each other prior to the shooting or what led up to it.

If anyone has information about this case, authorities said to contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424, or submit a tip online.

