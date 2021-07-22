15-year-old boy charged as adult in fatal stabbing in Fayette County

Jul. 21—A 15-year-old Fayette County boy is charged as an adult in connection with a fatal stabbing Monday in rural Springhill Township.

Christopher S. Gaydos Jr. of Smithton was ordered held without bond after his arraignment Tuesday on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in Fayette County Tuesday.

State police in Uniontown reported they were dispatched to Volek Road about 10:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. The victim, 18-year-old Shawn Lee, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found laying in the grass along the rural road.

According to the complaint filed by Trooper David Bell, a witness said both Gaydos Jr. and Lee appeared intoxicated and were involved in a fight earlier at a home along Volek Road.

The witness told troopers Lee left the residence after the initial altercation and Gaydos and the witness rode an all-terrain vehicle to locate Lee. Police said the pair found Lee walking along the roadway less than half a mile away.

The witness told police Gaydos and Lee began fighting again and Gaydos pulled out a knife and stabbed Lee in his upper left chest.

The Fayette County Coroner's office pronounced Lee dead at the scene.

Troopers said Gaydos initially fled the scene but was apprehended later.

