15-year-old boy charged in armed robbery in Englewood neighborhood, cops said

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on the West Side Tuesday after he was identified as the person who robbed a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint in September on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The robbery happened Sept. 20 in the 7200 block of Honore Street, police said.

The boy was taken into custody Tuesday in the 700 block of North Pulaski Road and later charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

He was scheduled to appear at a juvenile detention hearing Wednesday.