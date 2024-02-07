15-year-old boy charged in armed robbery of delivery driver in Pittsburgh

A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult and held without bond after police say he robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint, resulting in a SWAT situation in Homewood Tuesday afternoon.

Online court documents identify the arrested teen as Robert Pryor, 15, of Pittsburgh.

A criminal complaint alleges Pryor robbed a driver from Yoshino Asian Fusion restaurant in Shadyside as she was making a delivery on Hermitage Street. She told police the teen was wearing all black and a black ski mask when he appeared from an alley and walked up to her. He pulled a gun from under his jacket and pointed it at her, demanding that she give him everything she had.

The driver said she gave him the bag of food and $500.

After the robbery, Pryor went to a nearby home on Fletcher Way. When police tracked him down, he barricaded himself inside, prompting a SWAT response and sending four nearby schools into lockdown.

Eventually, Pryor surrendered and was arrested, still with the ski mask on his head.

The complaint states after the arrest, police found the bag of food, cash and a gun that was determined to be stolen. The delivery driver also identified Pryor as the person who robbed her.

Pryor is facing several charges, including robbery, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property. He’s set to appear in court again next week.

