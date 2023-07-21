15-year-old boy charged with homicide following South Nashville fatal shooting

Metro Nashville Homicide Unit detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy Friday morning for the July 12 fatal shooting of Genesis Garcia, 21, on Winthorne Drive.

The boy has been charged with criminal homicide in juvenile court.

The boy was identified as one of the suspects involved in the fatal shooting and implicated himself during an interview with detectives.

Detectives believe Garcia was shot during an attempted carjacking.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Diana Leyva covers breaking and trending news for The Tennessean. Connect with her by email at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Metro Nashville detectives arrest 15-year-old boy after fatal shooting