15-year-old boy charged in shooting death in Canton

CANTON – A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man inside a northwest Canton home Wednesday morning.

Police were called at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1000 block of Third Street NW. They arrived to find Tramell M. Childs, 46, of Massillon, on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound to his neck.

City medics took Childs to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tyvon Hall, 15, has been arrested on charges of complicity to commit murder, complicity to felonious assault and complicity to aggravated burglary, according to a news release from Canton police Lt. Dennis Garren.

Police working with the Stark County juvenile prosecutor obtained arrest warrants for Hall.

In a 911 call, a woman can be heard screaming at a dispatcher that her friend had been shot and that "kids" kicked the door in.

What she said next is unintelligible, until another woman took the phone and continued to talk to the dispatcher, saying, "This is a crazy neighborhood."

Garren said Thursday that the investigation is continuing and asked that anyone with information about the incident call detectives at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips may also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

