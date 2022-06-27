15-year-old boy dead from gunshot wound at Fort Worth hotel, authorities say

A 15-year-old boy who was shot at a Fort Worth hotel has died at a local hospital, authorities said.

Fort Worth police have not released information on a motive for the shooting.

The boy was Myron Robinson Jr., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website on Monday. He was pronounced dead at 11:55 a.m. Saturday at a local hospital.

The teen was shot at 3261 Northeast Loop 820 in room 205, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call Friday night at that location.

According to police, officers arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and gun violence detectives are investigating.

According to an incident detail report, a caller told 911 that his or her nephew was shot in the head at a hotel.