15-year-old boy dead in Lincoln-Lemington shooting

Apr. 14—A 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Don Angelo Castapheny of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police from Zone 5 responded to the 1300 block of Montezuma Street around 9:10 p.m., and shortly after found Castapheny in the 1400 block of Olivant Street, a few blocks away.

Police said they do not have a description of a suspect.

The city's Mobile Crime and Violent Crime units were processing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .