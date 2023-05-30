15-year-old boy dies after being shot in the face at Cobb home

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the head in a Cobb County neighborhood over the weekend.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was on Quiet Creek Court, where the shooting happened Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have yet to release the incident report or identified the victim.

A neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera said he saw three teens run from the home that morning. He said police questioned the teenagers when they got home later that day.

TRENDING STORIES:

Morgan Randall lives nearby and that her sister knew the victim, and that he was visiting friends when he was killed.

“It was very common knowledge what had happened. But we didn’t really know what happened for him to get shot,” Randall said. “We heard afterward that he passed in the hospital. It was very sad. Very sad.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Randall said the victim does not live in the neighborhood and that she has a lot of questions about what happened.

“It makes me sad for our community, for Atlanta, and in general,” Randall said. “So many kids are dying. Tragic situations that could be prevented.”

Police have not released any information on the motive or the suspects.