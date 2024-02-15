15-year-old boy faces attempted murder charges in stabbing of a 14-year-old classmate

A 15-year-old Springettsbury Township boy has been charged as an adult in the stabbing of a 14-year-old classmate from Central York High School.

Carmelo Emilio Colon, who lives in the Camelot Arms Apartment complex in the 1900 block of North Hills Road, faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in the Tuesday, Feb. 13 afternoon stabbing.

The complaint does not describe what may have prompted the assault, reported to police at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the complaint, filed by township police Detective Christopher Ford, the victim told police he met Colon in the parking lot of the apartment complex and the pair went to a nearby wooded area to smoke marijuana.

He told police that Colon attacked him with a knife, Ford wrote in the complaint. The victim suffered stab wounds to nis neck, abdomen and back and was admitted to York Hospital in critical condition.

Ford interviewed Colon at his family’s apartment with his older, adult sister present and his mother on the phone. After Colon was advised of his rights, he told Ford he knows the victim, was in the same class at Central with him, but denied “having any recent communication with (him) or seeing him,” Ford wrote in the complaint.

He also denied leaving the apartment that day and stabbing the victim, according to the complaint.

Police obtained surveillance video from the apartment complex that showed Colon meeting the victim at a pavilion in the complex. It also depicted Colon leaving his apartment at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday and returning at 5:55 p.m., Ford wrote in the complaint.

In the video, Ford wrote, Colon is wearing clothing that matched the description the victim provided to police.

Ford wrote that the York County District Attorney’s Office approved charging Colon as an adult.

He is incarcerated in York County Prison without bail.

