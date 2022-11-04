15-year-old boy faces charges for stabbing man in Indiana Borough

A 15-year-old is facing criminal charges after police said he stabbed a man in the back Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 400 block of Church Street, in a residential area of Indiana Borough.

Police did not say how old the victim was, just that he was stabbed in the rear upper torso.

Police said while crimes like this can happen anywhere, it’s unusual something serious happens in that area.

“I’m not willing to say that it’s not unusual for a crime to happen in a residential area but something to this magnitude yes, we don’t handle these types of etchings every day,” said Indiana Borough chief Justin Schawl.

11 News was told the 15-year-old boy will likely be charged as a juvenile.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

UPMC doctor charged with DUI, killing another doctor in July crash Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind Monroeville volunteer firefighter dies after complications from surgery VIDEO: The Case of the Headless Woman: Target 11 examines one of the region’s most baffling unsolved cases DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts