15-year-old boy found dead in Winter Haven driveway, Polk sheriff says

Two Polk County sheriff's deputies stand in a Winter Haven driveway where a 15-year-old boy was found dead early Tuesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

WINTER HAVEN — A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a Winter Haven driveway early Tuesday morning, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies responded to a 911 call about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday from St. Paul Drive in Winter Haven.

An unidentified woman had gotten off work in Auburndale and lived a long distance away, Judd said, so she called a friend in Winter Haven who invited her to spend the night.

Upon arriving, Judd said the woman called her friend to inform her there was a male lying in the driveway. The two woman approached the person and quickly determined that he was dead.

"No one has heard anything, no one reported anything to us," Judd said.

Neighbors living across the street said they didn't hear any unusual noises last night and were surprised to find the Sheriff's Office had cordoned off their block this morning.

Judd said upon investigation, detectives determined the boy was a gang member.

"At this point in the investigation, we need calls, we need help," he said. "An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers will get you $5,000 cash for just telling us who murdered this 15-year-old boy last night."

The investigation is ongoing. Judd did not identify the boy, but said deputies were expected to visit his next of kin shortly, who would be given the option of whether to release his name in accordance with the state's Marsy's Law. The sheriff said releasing the boy's name might help to rapidly identify other friends and family members.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 800-226 TIPS (8477)

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

VISIT www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"

DOWNLOAD the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

