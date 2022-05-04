15-year-old boy held without bail in shooting at Ruggles MBTA station

A Boston teen is being held without bail in connection with a shooting at the Ruggles MBTA stop last month.

The 15-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He will return to court May 11 for a dangerousness hearing.

The April 18 shooting left a man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the recent arraignment of juveniles, including two 13-year-olds in connection with a series of attacks in Downtown Crossing, Boston Common and elsewhere, is tragic but necessary for public safety.

“We cannot have bullets flying at busy transit stations or people victimized by serial attacks,” Hayden said in a statement. “We and other agencies make services available at every opportunity for kids and families who are struggling. But public safety is essential, and in these cases our approach had to acknowledge the threats posed by these juveniles.”

