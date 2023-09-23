15-year-old boy killed in daytime shooting in Brockton, 17-year-old arrested on gun charge

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Brockton on Friday afternoon.

According to the Plymouth County DA, the shooting occurred around 3:23 p.m. at 131 Lynn Road in Brockton.

A 15-year-old male was shot and killed, the DA says.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, the DA says.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

No additional information is available.

