15-year-old boy killed in daytime shooting in Brockton, 17-year-old arrested on gun charge

Natalie Khait
·1 min read
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Brockton on Friday afternoon.

According to the Plymouth County DA, the shooting occurred around 3:23 p.m. at 131 Lynn Road in Brockton.

A 15-year-old male was shot and killed, the DA says.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, the DA says.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

