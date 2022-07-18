15-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Chester, police say

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning, Chester police said.

According to a Chester County sheriff’s report, deputies went to the intersection of Loomis Street and Oak Street just after 1 a.m. for a shooting, where they found the teen on the ground bleeding. In the report, deputies said they were trying to control the bleeding when a crowd started gathering around him.

ALSO READ: Police: Man arrested for murder of teen in Concord; 18-year-old wanted

EMS took him to the hospital, but Chester police told Channel 9 the teen died from his injuries.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as gang-related and have not made any arrests.

Investigators said at the time of the shooting, a group of young people was partying in the area. That was when someone drove by and shot the teen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman killed in shooting at University City shopping center, CMPD confirms)



