15-year-old boy killed in South Side shooting near high school, police say

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side Tuesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

About 2:40 p.m., the boy was in front of a business in the 8300 block of South Holland Road when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. The boy was shot in the chest and was initially taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooting was less than half a mile from Simeon Career Academy High School, 8147 S. Vincennes Ave.

He was later pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation, police said.

