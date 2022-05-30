A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed blocks from TQL Stadium in the West End Sunday night, police confirmed.

After responding to the 700 block of Betton Street at around 10:45 p.m., members of the Cincinnati Fire Department began treating two gunshot victims.

One of the victims, 15-year-old Jerome Lipscomb III, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release Monday.

No information about any suspects was released. Police asked anyone with information about the killing to call the Cincinnati Police homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 15-year-old boy killed late Sunday in West End shooting