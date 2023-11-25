15-year-old boy missing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police Department has issued a missing juvenile for 15-year-old Bradley Milliken.

Courtesy: VBPD

The 15-year-old boy is around 6’1″, 150 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on Nov. 23 at his residence on Skipjack Ct. in Virginia Beach, police said. Last see wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black sweatpants, black and white converse shoes, with duct tape on the toes, and a tie-dye bookbag, police said.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

