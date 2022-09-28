15-year-old boy sentenced in deadly Porterville Library fire

Passersby leave flowers and notes on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in memory of the two firefighters lost in Tuesday's fire at the Porterville library.

More than two years after the massive Porterville Library fire that killed two firefighters, the prime suspect in the case was sentenced.

The suspect — a 15-year-old boy — will spend the next six months behind bars.

He will also be required to undergo extensive counseling and therapy. When he is released, he must continue counseling as well as probation, pay restitution, 100 hours of community service, a curfew, and submit DNA.

He can't have lighters, matches, or any ignition device.

District Attorney Tim Ward was with the victims' families when the sentence was read.

“It was an honor to sit alongside the families this morning. They, like their sons, exemplified incredible bravery,” Ward said. “Though many would agree the results of today’s hearing are less than satisfactory, the rightful focus on (Capt.) Figueroa’s and firefighter Jones’ heroic acts will be the lasting legacy of this tragedy.”

Originally, two boys were charged with arson and murder.

In August, Judge Hugo Loza dismissed all charges against one of the boys and dismissed homicide charges against the other. His decision came less than a week into the long-awaited trial, which was open to the public even though the boys are minors.

The firefighters' families were distraught over the August ruling.

"Our families have been devastated twice," said John Jones, father of firefighter Patrick Jones. "Once by two juvenile delinquents... once again by a self-serving juvenile judge."

During trial, witnesses testified that on Feb. 18, 2020, the then 13-years-old boys were together in the children’s reading area. One boy said he lit a piece of paper on fire and handed it to the other boy.

Video evidence showed the boys leaving the library as the fire spread to stuffed animals, decorations, books and other children’s items.

Figueroa and Jones died in the blaze after being trapped in the maze of the library halls.

Initially, the boys told officers they weren't at the library when the fire started, but were later shown video evidence contradicting their statement. The teenagers were arrested and while inside a police vehicle, they were recorded talking about being inside the library.

They spent roughly a year in custody and were later placed on house arrest.

In California, juvenile offenders are extremely protected. The goal of the state's juvenile justice system is "treatment and rehabilitation of juvenile offenders," according to Legislative Analyst's Office. The court considers the severity of the offense and the background of the offender.

Defense attorney Richard Alvarez said what happened in 2020 was an "incredible tragedy."

"There is no ruling that would have made anyone feel better," Alvarez told the Times-Delta in August. "My heart goes out to the families. The judge made an incredibly hard decision, but it was a fair ruling."

