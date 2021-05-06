15-year-old boy shot another teenager in his leg at Garland apartments, police allege

A 15-year-old boy shot another teenager at an apartment building on Wednesday in Garland, police said.

The victim was shot about 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Walnut Street, Garland police said. Police found him in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Multiple people arrived at the apartments and a disturbance escalated before the suspect shot the victim. The suspect left the scene and was found in the 3000 block of Edgewood Drive.

Police took the suspect into custody, and on Wednesday evening he was at the Garland Juvenile Detention Center. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.