15-year-old boy shot, in critical condition, Memphis Police say

A 15-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur after gunfire in a Memphis neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened on Deerskin Drive around 7 p.m.

Police said the gunman sped away in a black Acura SUV.

When police made the scene, they found the child in critical condition and rushed that child to the hospital.

If you have any information about that shooter, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Memphis Police did not immediately provide an age for the boy who was shot.

FOX13 has reached out to police for more information.

