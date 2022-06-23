15-year-old boy shot to death at Clayton County apartment complex

A 15-year-old boy went to an apartment complex for a visit and never got to go home.

Police say someone shot and killed him.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to some neighbors who said there are too many young people in the complex with guns who aren’t afraid to use them.

Outside the Gardenwood apartments where the teen was killed, Jones noticed a number of shell casings and even heard gunfire.

The 15-year-old boy arrived at the apartment complex and most likely had no idea a gunman would be hunting him.

People who live at the Gardenwood apartments say that the 15-year-old who came to visit someone never returned home. That’s because someone shot and killed him.

A neighbor, who did not want us to identify her, told Jones it’s a shame that a young life has ended so soon and so tragically.

“A 15-year-old baby. That’s a baby. At 15, that’s a baby,” a neighbor said. “He don’t even know anything yet.”

Police say when they arrived just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, the teen was dead. They said he crashed his car into other cars after he was shot.

“I heard the thump of the cars that hit these cars right here. It sounded muffled,” a neighbor said.

She walked out to see what was going on.

“I walked out, and I seen that the young man was in the car, deceased,” a witness said.

Police said the deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Neighbors say there are too many kids here with guns looking for a reason to use them.

“About a month ago, they were all down there in the front of the building — guns in their pocket — trying to fight my neighbor’s son,” a neighbor said

Police are not saying much about the case.

They are not releasing the teen’s name because of his age.

Officers have not announced any arrests.

